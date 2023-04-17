Manoj Bajpayee says he drank too much on 1st international flight, became unconscious: 'They serve alcohol for free...'

Manoj Bajpayee has come a long way since he moved to Delhi from Bihar to become an actor. He started out in theatre and then joined films with a small role in Shekhar Kapur's acclaimed film Bandit Queen in 1994. Since then, he has gone on to win the National Film Award for Satya (1998) and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for Shool (1999) and Aligarh (2016). But when he was starting out, the actor revealed he was quite naive about how to handle himself in social situations outside of India. When he went abroad for the first time for a play, he was unaware that alcohol served on planes is free. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee says Ram Gopal Varma scolded him for doing Sapne Mein Milte Hai remix: 'He calls me just to give gaalis') Manoj Bajpayee spoke about how he fell unconscious on his first trip abroad after drinking too much on the plane. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

When he returned back to India, he drank so much that he became unconscious. The actor also revealed that while he was part of this theatre exchange program, he didn't know how to eat food with chopsticks. Luckily, a woman helped him out by pointing out a fork to use instead.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the actor recalled his first time abroad in France. He said, "When I was doing theatre, I had gone to Paris, that was my first international trip. While on the flight, I didn’t take alcohol at all, because I thought they would charge me for it and I didn’t have money! Because of theater I was going there as part of an exchange program. So after going there I found out that they serve it for free. While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious! I drank so much!"

While in France, he also had a funny experience while trying to eat with chopsticks. He added, "When I went to Paris, I had gone to a party where these (chopsticks) were there and people were eating with it, comfortably. I tried it. Every time I would hold it, the food would fall down. A very dignified lady came from the other side of the table, picked up the fork, and she said, ‘You can use this also. Don’t worry, this needs practice.'"

Manoj was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar with Sharmila Tagore, Simran and Suraj Sharma. He also has the films Despatch, Soup and Joram that are due for release. The actor is also expected to begin work on the third season of Prime Video's The Family Man.

