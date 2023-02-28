Manoj Bajpayee says he was trained dancer, but quit after he saw Hrithik Roshan: 'Aaj ke baad dancing ka khwaab band...'

Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that he is a trained dancer, but quit the dream being a dancer, when he watched Hrithik Roshan. Manoj's breakout film Satya came out in 1998, while Hrithik made his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000. (Also read: After Satya, Manoj Bajpayee says film industry looked at him as new villain)

Recalling his theatre days, Manoj said that it was a prerequisite for an artist to sing and dance. He recalled his early days and said he used to dance back then.

“Since I'm from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artist should know how to sing. Even if you do not become a frontline singer, you must be a chorus singer at least. Haan, main naachta bhi tha (Yes, I used to dance as well),” he told Curly Tales in a chat show.

The actor added, "Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon lekin jab Hrithik aya na. Maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine kaha aaj ke baad dancing ka khwaab band kyuki ab ye nahi seekh sakta main (I'm trained in Chhau dance but when Hrithik came in the industry and I saw his performance, I told myself 'this is the end of my dream of dance as I can't learn this)."

Reminded about his dance performance in Satya's popular song Sapne Me Milti Hai, Manoj said that he had already done whatever dance he had to before Hrithik's debut.

Manoj is gearing up for the release of his next Gulmohar that is directed by Rahul V Chittella. The film is about a multi-generation family – the Batras – who are sent on a dizzy ride as they deal with insecurities when they are to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

Set for a March 3 release, Gulmohar also features Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth and Simran. Produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, Gulmohar will get a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about Gulmohar, Manoj told PTI recently, "There's something for everyone in the movie. It will make you choke and it will make you laugh."

