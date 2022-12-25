Home / Trending / Zomato delivery executive dances to Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar’s Sapne Mein Milti Hai outside wedding venue. Watch

Zomato delivery executive dances to Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar's Sapne Mein Milti Hai outside wedding venue. Watch

Published on Dec 25, 2022

The viral video captures a Zomato delivery executive dancing to the hit Bollywood number Sapne Mein Milti Hai outside a wedding venue.

ByArfa Javaid

A video of a Zomato delivery executive dancing to his heart’s content outside a wedding venue has taken social media by storm and is spreading smiles on people’s faces. In the now-viral video, a man sporting a Zomato t-shirt and red cap can be seen dancing to the hit 90s song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from the film Satya. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar. It was penned by Gulzar and composed by Vishal.

The video was shared on Instagram by digital creator Pulkit Kochar. “Wholesome,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram with a flower emoticon. A text overlay on the video reads, “Music knows no boundaries.”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on Instagram a day ago, the video has gathered more than 68,600 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted various responses.

Here’s how netizens responded to the video:

“What a capture,” posted an individual. “Show-stopper toh bhai tha (Brother was a show stopper),” expressed another. “This is so wholesome,” shared a third. “Really enjoying the moment,” wrote a fourth. Many also posted love-struck emojis in the comments.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

