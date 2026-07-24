Manushi Chhillar recalls giving NEET exam twice due to paper leak, backs student protests: ‘Accepted failure in system’

As outrage over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continues to fuel student protests across the country, actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has added her voice to the growing chorus of support. Manushi revealed that she, too, had to appear for the entrance exam twice after the 2015 paper leak.

Manushi Chhillar was last seen in Maalik.

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Looking back at the ordeal, the actor described it as an extremely traumatic experience, saying she understands the emotional and mental anguish students are going through today.

Manushi Chhillar recalls giving NEET twice

On Thursday, Manushi took to Instagram to extend her support to students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Reflecting on her own journey, the former Miss World revealed that she had to appear for the medical entrance exam twice after the 2015 paper leak, describing the experience as deeply traumatic.

In the post, the actor shared, “In an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser. Seeking reform should never be mistaken for rejecting our institutions. Democracies become stronger when they are willing to listen, learn and improve… Every generation has a responsibility to leave behind a stronger system than the one it inherited.”

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{{^usCountry}} Manushi accompanied the note with a caption, sharing the emotional turmoil she went through due to the paper leak. She said she hopes the authorities introduce the reforms needed to ensure students are not forced to go through an unfair process while pursuing opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manushi accompanied the note with a caption, sharing the emotional turmoil she went through due to the paper leak. She said she hopes the authorities introduce the reforms needed to ensure students are not forced to go through an unfair process while pursuing opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the note, Manushi wrote, “I have always believed that in an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser. Anyone who is saying “just write it again” is missing the point. We have to have sensitivity. I’ve written it, twice in 2015 due to a paper leak then as well. It is not just an exam, it represents years of hard work, sleepless nights, sacrifices and aspirations. We then accepted the failure in our system and made peace with the solution provided. Now, a decade later, we expect change.”

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“You don’t realise the value of your dream of becoming a doctor till you’re at a coaching centre, where parents have borrowed beyond their means to send their children to study, or those who have spent years together trying to clear the exam, the same years I felt frustrated sitting at home due to a pandemic during my early twenties, facing delays, at a stage where all you want is to do something meaningful and impactful. The belief is simple, education could change everything,” she added.

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The actor mentioned that this “isn’t about being against our country or our institutions”. “It is about believing they can be better. Every generation has a responsibility to leave behind a stronger system than the one it inherited. I have faith in India. I have faith in our democracy. And I have faith that the strongest solutions are found through dialogue, constitutional processes and mutual respect,” Manushi added.

She ended her caption by sharing, “Let compassion guide us. Let understanding unite us. And let us never forget our youth is our future.”

All about the protest

Tens of thousands of young protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak. Similar demonstrations have also erupted in several other cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, warning that the protests would escalate if the demand was ignored.

Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in NEET leak have been arrested and the government is setting up fast track courts to expedite the case.