Manushi Chhillar reacts as fan wishes her on Diwali with her face on a box of firecrackers

  • Manushi Chhillar replied to a fan who shared a picture of a box of firecrackers with her face on it.
Manushi Chhillar urged the fan to have a safe and clean Diwali.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:53 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj, responded as a fan decided to wish her on Diwali in a unique way. The fan shared a picture of boxes of firecrackers with Manushi’s face on it. She urged them to celebrate without fireworks, keeping environmental concerns in mind.

“Iss Diwali Manushi aapke naam (This Diwali is dedicated to you)!” the fan wrote in an Instagram post. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she stressed the need of not contributing to air pollution. “Thank you. This is really humbling but have a safe and clean Diwali. Let’s keep everyday pollution free. We all know it’s the need of the hour,” she wrote.

Manushi Chhillar stressed the need to keep the air pollution-free.
Manushi will be launched in Bollywood with Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role of the 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. She will play Sanyogita in the historical drama directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will hit the theatres on January 21, 2022.

Talking about Prithviraj, Manushi said in a statement, “It is a huge honour for me and I’m giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I’m doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted to me.”

Last month, in an interview with Rediff, Manushi talked about the delay in the release of Prithviraj and said, “It has been a long wait and definitely I’ve needed all the patience in the world to wait for its release but no one could’ve predicted the pandemic and everyone has suffered, some much more than others. I’ve worked very hard for Prithviraj and I definitely would love for people to watch it soon.”

