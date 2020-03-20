As Manushi Chhillar’s mom is on medical duty due to coronavirus, actor treats dad to home-cooked meal, see pics

bollywood

Manushi Chhillar’s mother Dr Neelam Chhillar is in Delhi, on medical duty, as the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly on the rise in the country. In her Instagram stories, Manushi lauded her father Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar for running the household effectively in her mother’s absence, and gave him a little surprise of her own.

Sharing pictures of a home-cooked meal, Manushi wrote, “Dad has been making sure that everything runs smoothly as mumma is on duty in Delhi. Today was my turn to surprise him!”

In another of her Instagram stories, Manushi urged people to follow the ‘janta curfew’ initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus outbreak. She wrote, “To each and every citizen of India, I would humbly request to adhere to Shri @narendramodi #jantacurfew on 22nd of March (Sunday) from 7am - 9pm. Here’s to India fighting this pandemic. India stay at home!! #IndiaFightsCorona.”

On Thursday, the PM, in his address to the nation, emphasised the need for social distancing. He requested citizens to impose a self-curfew and stay off roads and public places on Sunday (March 22) from 7am to 9pm. Essential services, including police, medical personnel and media, will not come under the janta curfew.

Manushi, who won the Miss World title in 2017, is currently gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood with the historical drama Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

While Akshay Kumar will be seen in the eponymous role in Prithviraj, Manushi will play Sanyogita, the love of his life. She had earlier expressed her excitement about her first project and said in a statement, “It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey.”

“It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible,” she added.

Prithviraj is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.

