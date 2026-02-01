Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji film earns its highest so far, takes India total to over ₹17 crore

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: The film, directed by Abhiraj Minwala, has now picked up steam in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹7 crore in India on Sunday. The Rani Mukerji-starrer released in theatres on Friday. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film.

Mardaani 3 domestic box office collection On day one, the film earned ₹4 crore from 2345 shows and an average occupancy of 17.6%. On day 2, it collected ₹6.25 crore from 2505 shows and an average occupancy of 26.5%. On day 3, the film earned ₹7.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates. It earned with average occupancy of 33.6% and 2552 shows. So far, the film has collected ₹17.50 crore.

HT review of Mardaani 3 The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Mardaani 3 may not reinvent the franchise, but it reinforces why it matters. Even when it treads familiar ground and doesn’t quite land all its twists, the film remains anchored by the sheer authority of Rani Mukerji’s Shivani, a screen presence that still cuts through noise. I am giving an extra half star for what gives this chapter its continued relevance- its refusal to look away from crimes against women and children."

About Mardaani 3 Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.

Written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. The plot follows Rani's character, Shivani, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran.