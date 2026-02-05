Mardaani 3 box office collection day 7: Rani Mukerji's film earns just over ₹1 crore in India

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 7: The film starring Rani Mukerji in the leading role has been witnessing a fall in its earnings in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Mardaani 3 has collected over ₹26 crore in India so far. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 7: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film.

Mardaani 3 domestic box office collection On day 1, the film earned ₹4 crore, on day 2, it collected ₹6.25 crore and on day 3, the film minted ₹7.25 crore. On day 4, Mardaani 3 earned ₹2.25 crore, on day 5, it collected ₹2.60 crore and on day 6, the film earned ₹2.1 crore. On day 7, the film earned ₹1.85 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹26.30 crore nett.

HT review of Mardaani 3 The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Mardaani 3 may not reinvent the franchise, but it reinforces why it matters. Even when it treads familiar ground and doesn’t quite land all its twists, the film remains anchored by the sheer authority of Rani Mukerji’s Shivani, a screen presence that still cuts through noise."

"I am giving an extra half star for what gives this chapter its continued relevance- its refusal to look away from crimes against women and children. It treats the subject not as spectacle but as a grim, ongoing reality that demands accountability. This chapter works less as a shock and more as a statement of continuity. Mardaani 3 may not be the sharpest entry in the series, but it is a sobering reminder that Shivani’s fight, much like the crimes it confronts, is far from over," it further read.

About Mardaani 3 The film, directed by Abhiraj Minwala, has been written by Aayush Gupta. Mardaani 3, which released in theatres on Friday, is produced by Aditya Chopra. The plot follows Rani's character, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling.

While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.