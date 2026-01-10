Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji is back in action as supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy, film to release on this date

Mardaani 3 will release in theatres on January 30 . Sharing the new release date of the film on their official Instagram account, Yash Raj Films wrote in the caption, “She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan.”

Mardaani 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans need not wait any longer as Rani Mukerji 's supercop Shivan Shivaji Roy will return to the big screen soon. On Saturday, the makers announced the release date of the third instalment of the Mardaani franchise - Mardaani 3. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, will see Rani's cop involved in the hunt to rescue missing girls of India.

The release date of the film has been preponed. It was previously slated to release on February 27.

The poster of the film showed Rani wielding a gun and looking straight at the camera, as fierce and stubborn as ever. Behind her, several girls are standing, huddled together. The word ‘missing’ is written on top of their faces, implying that the case which Shivani will be dealing with in the film, involves several missing girls.

Fan reactions Reacting to the poster and the release date announcement, several fans commented on the post. One said, “When it is Rani Mukerji, movie runs on her name. She is that good always.” Another said, “I will be seated for Mardaani 3. Love Rani. Best actress.” “Rani is back! I am so excited,” said a second fan.

Mardaani is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. Earlier, Rani had said that Mardaani 3 will take the adrenaline rush several notches higher than the previous films. “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher,” she said, adding, “Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise, and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectation that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”