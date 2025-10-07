'Mashallah': Internet loves ‘Dua’s parents' Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry in Abu Dhabi tourism ad

Actor Deepika Padukone has left fans swooning and chuckling after teasing her hubby Ranveer Singh in the wittiest way possible. The couple reunited onscreen for an advertisement to promote Abu Dhabi, and Deepika couldn’t resist calling Ranveer a “museum-worthy” masterpiece. Deepika Padukone has joined her husband Ranveer Singh, as a brand ambassador for the emirate.

Their fans went into a frenzy, with many gushing over their playful chemistry and many gushing over their chemistry

Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh

On Monday, Experience Abu Dhabi announced that Deepika Padukone has joined Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador for the emirate. The announcement came with the release of an advertisement.

The ad starts with Ranveer at a museum, admiring an artefact as he said, “90 AD – can you imagine this level of detailing in 90 AD? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me!” Deepika gets playful and responded, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.”

Ranveer is then seen asking, “Do you ever wonder what we would be like if we grew up somewhere else?” To this, Deepika said, “Interesting. There are some places that ask us questions we don’t ask ourselves.”

Ranveer continues, “And there are some places that just let us listen. Let me show you…” To which Deepika reflects, “It’s amazing how silence can feel like someone is speaking back.” The ad concludes with Ranveer saying, “It’s just Abu Dhabi. It’s like a pause button,” and Deepika adding, “We travel to see the world, but sometimes we end up seeing ourselves.”

Talking about working with Deepika, Ranveer in a statement said, “Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot... I now get to experience this journey with my wife who joins in as a brand ambassador, Deepika," said Ranveer Singh.

Deepika added, "Travel is always more meaningful when it is with the people you love... I cannot wait to travel, explore, and experience everything this beautiful city has to offer."

Internet reacts

Fans are absolutely loving seeing Deepika and Ranveer together onscreen again. Social media is buzzing with comments gushing over their chemistry, with many calling them the ultimate power couple.

“We get it now why always spend their family vacation in Abu Dhabi,” one wrote, with another sharing, “DeepVeer Content After agesss.”

“The most beautiful duo and the most beautiful legends,” one posted. Another wrote, “Love seeing them together.”

“Dua’s Hot Parents,” shared one, with one mentioning, “Ohhh Mashallah”.

“The best looking Jodi ever,” one gushed, with another noting, “She is looking too cute in hijab…love this look.”

“Both of you deserve to be in a museum,” one wrote.

About Deepika and Ranveer's films

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It was released in theatres last year. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan on his next film, King.

Meanwhile, fans will see Ranveer in his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It is set to hit theatres on December 5.