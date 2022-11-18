Meenakshi Sheshadri apologises to Neetu Kapoor for not meeting 'personally' or talking to her after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Meenakshi Sheshadri spoke about Rishi Kapoor, one of her favourite co-stars, in a new interview. She opened up about not having met or spoken to the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor since his death in 2020. Meenakshi, who is looking to make a comeback to Bollywood, also apologised to Neetu, and said she will meet the veteran actor soon. Also read: Rajkumar Santoshi wanted to marry Meenakshi Seshadri but Yash Chopra intervened, she reveals what happened

Meenakshi and Rishi worked together in the award-winning 1993 movie Damini, among many other films like Bade Ghar Ki Beti (1989), Ghar Parivar (1991), and Gharana (1989). They also shared a good camaraderie as whenever Meenakshi visited India, she met Rishi Kapoor. Now, on her latest India visit, Meenakshi plans to meet Neetu Kapoor, the late actor’s wife.

In an interview with Times of India, Meenakshi said, “I have yet to meet Neetu ji personally and talk to her (after Rishi's death). I should have done it by now, but still haven't. I apologise to her about the same. I will meet her.” Meenakshi, who had retired from films after her marriage and had moved to the US, where she lives with her husband and children, had paid a social media tribute to Rishi, when he died two years ago.

In the video on Twitter, Meenakshi had said, “… It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself… I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star; a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.”

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after battling Leukaemia for two years. Confirming his death, his family had said in a statement, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

