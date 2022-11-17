Rajkumar Santoshi wanted to marry Meenakshi Sheshadri but Yash Chopra intervened, she reveals what happened

Actor Meenakshi Sheshadri spoke about director how Rajkumar Santoshi planned to marry her, decades ago. In a new interview, Meenakshi said that when reports emerged of Rajkumar flying to Kolkata to marry her, late filmmaker Yash Chopra and late actor Amjad Khan intervened. Meenakshi added that all of them decided to put everything behind them and make Damini the best film. (Also Read | Meenakshi Sheshadri recalls her kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait, reveals why it was 'cut')

Damini (1993) is a crime drama film directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi. It stars Meenakshi along with Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrish Puri. Aamir Khan made a special appearance. The story revolves around a woman who fights against the injustices in society.

In an interview with Times of India, Meenakshi said, "When all this news broke out and whatever supposed problems happened, Mr Yash Chopra and Mr Amjad Khan intervened to put Damini back on track. Mr Santoshi and I also and make Damini as the best film. Jo bhi personal baaten hui hoon, is taraf se ye hua, us taraf se ye hua, hum dono ne faisala kiya (Whatever personal talks took place, from this side or that, we decided) that we won't comment."

She added, "And it was the most dignified thing to do. Plus, it was the right thing to do. I went on to marry and lead a respectable life and he too went on to marry and did the same. Yes, we did Ghatak together. But that's what I said na? We had decided to continue working professionally."

Meenakshi married Harish Mysore in 1995. The couple has two children, a daughter and a son. Rajkumar, later, tied the knot with Manila. They became parents to Ram and Tanisha.

Meenakshi and Rajkumar's first film together was Ghayal (1990). It is an action film directed by Rajkumar, in his directorial debut. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri, Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena and Sudesh Berry. Their third film together was Ghatak (1996), an action thriller film directed by Rajkumar. It stars Sunny and Meenakshi in lead roles. The film also featured Amrish Puri and Danny Denzongpa.

