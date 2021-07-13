Meezaan says his comments about rumoured relationship with Navya Nanda caused enough 'hungama'

Meezaan has said that it is unfair to bring his friends and family into public conversations about his personal life, especially if they've chosen to remain private. Meezaan was responding to comments he made about being linked with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jafferi, had said in a recent interview that he sometimes has second thoughts about visiting Navya because they'd probably get photographed and written about in the press. He has now said that his comments were taken out of context.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Meezaan said, "Tomorrow if I was with another classmate of mine, for example. She has nothing to do with the industry, and I get my picture taken with whoever this girl is. They'll make a headline out of it: 'Who is this girl?', 'Meezaan spotted with this girl', 'Is this his new girlfriend?'. I'm used to it, it's fine, I don't pay any attention to it. It doesn't affect me in any way, because even if I say something, they'll assume I'm lying."

He continued, "You're actually talking about my whole experience with the Navya thing, when we got pictured outside a movie theatre. We'd gone to see a movie. There were others, as well, but no one wrote about them. We dealt with it, I've spoken a lot about it, as well. I've caused enough hungama (mayhem) with whatever I've said, so I'm not going to say anything more."

Meezaan said that it was 'unfair' that his interview was reduced to a headline about him feeling 'awkward' about visiting the Bachchan family home Jalsa, because 'that's not at all' what he meant. He did admit, however, that it is 'weird'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Meezaan had said, "It's been such a long time since someone asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. But honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time."

Meezaan made his debut with Malaal. He will next be seen in Hungama 2. Navya had said in an interview that she is looking to join her father's business, seemingly putting to rest rumours of her entering the film industry.