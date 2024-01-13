Merry Christmas box office collection day 1: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif film mints just over 2 crore

Merry Christmas box office collection day 1: Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film released in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned just over ₹2 crore. Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. (Also Read | Merry Christmas movie review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi sparkle in a Sriram Raghavan world) Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas India box office

According to the report, Merry Christmas earned ₹2.55 crore nett on its first day for all languages as per early estimates. The film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Merry Christmas review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Vijay delivers a standout performance, so flawless that you can't figure if he was actually playing the character or just being himself. After the villain in Jawan, seeing him in this mellowed avatar is quite refreshing. Katrina is class apart. Her expressions, body language and a restrained act never let her overpower the character. Though her emotional scenes looked a bit sketchy, but in rest of the portions, she manages to create the desired mystery around her character. I loved that Raghavan hasn't tried to make his characters look extra flamboyant or sensuous. There's a simplicity which you can sense - both in the character sketches and the narrative."

Atlee on Merry Christmas

Recently, director Atlee praised the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina. Taking to his X account, Atlee wrote, "#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favourite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller."

He added, "@VijaySethuOffl, you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration; keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you na @KatrinaKaifFB's work is stunning. #shriramraghavn, sir, what a film! It's a pure classic, written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, sir."

The makers on Wednesday night hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai. Several celebrities marked their presence at the star-studded premiere. Vicky Kaushal was also present to support his wife, Katrina. The couple walked hand-in-hand and posed in front of paparazzi stationed at the event.

