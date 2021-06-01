Mika Singh-KRK mudslinging gets uglier, singer asks fans to make #barkingdog trend ahead of song release

Singer Mika Singh has called his new diss track, KRK Kutta, on actor Kamaal R Khan 'a fitting reply' to him. Amid the ongoing spat between Mika and KRK on Twitter, the singer called it a 'lovely' track, adding that if KRK is a good critic he will rate the song well.

In May, actor Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK. As per Salman’s lawyers, the notice is a result of allegations of money laundering. But KRK has said that he is being targeted for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Mika has backed Salman on the matter.

Bollywood Helpline quoted Mika as saying, "...As I am a singer, I thought I would give him an answer with a song. The song is titled KRK Kutta. Famous singer Toshi Shabri is composing it. There will be rap in the song which will be a fitting reply to KRK. I will be recording the song today itself...I want to entertain people and make KRK popular, which would make him happy. He wants to be in the news. He wants publicity and now we will give him publicity. This song is our answer to him."

In a recent video on Twitter, Mika said in Hindi, "...I'm going to release the song very soon. It's a very nice song. I'm sure KRK, who calls himself number one critic, will rate the song with five stars, or half star or one star because the song is mind-blowing, music is kick ass...If he is a good critic and likes the song he will speak well about it."

Mika also shared a video by a fan in which KRK is being compared to a dog. He tweeted, "I Request everybody please don’t make fun of dogs .I repeat thank you and don’t compare dogs with #KRKKutta . It’s my humble request to everyone…"

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'

Mika has collaborated with Salman on many occasions. He has slammed KRK for making ‘personal attacks’ against the actor.