Mika Singh slams Bollywood's silence on Aryan Khan's arrest: 'They all are watching the drama'

On Monday, after filmmaker Sanjay Gupta accused the film industry of not supporting Shah Rukh Khan, singer Mika Singh agreed with him. On Twitter, Sanjay criticised Bollywood's silence on Aryan Khan's arrest and called it ‘shameful’. Mika replied to Sanjay's tweet and said, “You are absolutely right brother.”

Sanjay tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.”

Quoting the tweet, Mika wrote, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhayenge (I think only when all the star kids get arrested will the industry show some unity).”

This is not the first time that Mika has come out in support of Shah Rukh. Earlier this month, he tweeted a picture of the Cordelia cruise ship, which was raided by the NCB, and said, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else accept #AryanKhan... Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on the cruise)... Good morning, have a wonderful day.”

Last Wednesday, a special NDPS court refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with a drug case. Following this, Aryan's lawyers have moved the Bombay High Court. The next hearing is on October 26.

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a Cordelia cruise ship on a tip-off that a rave party was happening onboard and detained Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and five others. He was arrested the following day and is currently in Arthur Road jail.