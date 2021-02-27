Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita Konwar on 7th anniversary of their relationship, see pictures from their adventures
- Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
Celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on Saturday marked their seventh anniversary of being together. They tied the knot in 2018.
Sharing a picture of the two of them cuddling in bed, Milind wrote in an Instagram post, "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace. To neverending anniversaries."
Ankita posted a bunch of pictures of them sharing cute moments together over the years, and wrote, "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you my love, for being you. #blessed." Reacting to the post, Milind wrote in the comments section, "Miss you so much," and added a heart emoji.
Many, including Lara Dutta Bhupathi, congratulated them in the comments section. "Happy anniversary," she wrote.
Also read: Milind Soman gets asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less. Here's his reply
The couple, who have a 26-year age gap, in an interview had spoken about not being bothered by it. “Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender… I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society," he told Rediff.
