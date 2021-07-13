Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mimi trailer: Kriti Sanon’s surrogacy journey runs into unexpected complications, watch
bollywood

Mimi trailer: Kriti Sanon’s surrogacy journey runs into unexpected complications, watch

Mimi trailer: Kriti Sanon turns a surrogate mother for an American couple in the film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. It will release on July 30 on Netflix and Jio Cinemas.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Kriti Sanon in a still from the Mimi trailer.

Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to share the trailer of her upcoming film, Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother. The film reunites her with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi’s character persuades Kriti Sanon’s Mimi to be a surrogate mother for an American couple. She agrees after finding out that she will not be involved in conceiving the baby and that she will paid 20 lakh for carrying it.

Mimi is concerned about how she will explain the baby bump to her parents, but Sai Tamhankar’s character tells her that she can stay with her. Sai’s character introduces Kriti’s character as ‘Chand’ and Pankaj’s character as her husband Naseeruddin, leading to much hilarity.

However, Mimi’s world turns upside down when she is told that the American couple no longer wants the child and she is asked to get an abortion. She returns home and while being interrogated by her parents about the father of her child, panics and points at Pankaj’s character.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kriti wrote, “#Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now.”

Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Kriti gained 15 kgs for the role of a surrogate mother.

Earlier, in a media interaction, Kriti talked about how even though Mimi deals with the subject of surrogacy, it is not a ‘preachy’ film. “It’s not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress,” she said, according to PTI.

Also see | Pooja Bedi gives leaking wall in Goa home a makeover, fans call her ‘creative’. Watch video

Mimi also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on July 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mimi kriti sanon

Related Stories

bollywood

Kriti Sanon urges paparazzi to not cover funerals after Dilip Kumar's death: 'It's disturbing to see videos'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:46 PM IST
bollywood

Step inside Kriti Sanon's minimalistic bedroom with a dream catcher, paintings and window seat

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:25 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP