Mira Rajput begins week on stylish note, fans ask 'Are you really the mom of two children?'

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram. In it, she is posing in a long, black dress, holding up her hair.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "If Mondays had the confidence of Fridays & the patience of Wednesdays." The photo got her a lot of compliments from fans. One wrote, "Are you really the mother of two children?" Another wrote, "Waiting for your movie."





Also on Monday, Mira shared a selfie on Instagram Stories. She wore a white outfit and tied her hair back in a ponytail. Mira also gave fans a walk around her new home, showing them all the tile options she needs to shortlist from.

Mira has been keeping busy on Instagram lately with yoga lessons for her fans. She has tied up with a yoga studio and shares almost daily videos and conducts live yoga sessions on her page. She shared a video of herself, practising some simple yoga poses on Monday as well. She wrote with the video, "Going with the Flow in 3..7..0..0. 3700 of you joined us to Inhale, Exhale and Reset and now we’re back!"

Last week, Mira shared a picture with daughter Misha and captioned the post, "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby."

Mira and Shahid are parents to four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The couple got married on July 7, 2015. In an interview, Mira talked about how the two manage co-parenting their kids. "I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane... And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that," she told Kidsstoppress.