Mira Rajput channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on current Covid 19 scenario
- Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
Mira Rajput has shared an apt joke perfectly suitable for the current situation as Covid-19 cases rise in Maharashtra and wearing a mask remains compulsory. She shared a picture with husband Shahid Kapoor along with a popular dialogue from the hit comedy show, Khichdi. It starred Shahid's step mother, Supriya Pathak as Hansa.
Sharing a picture of Shahid and her, Mira wrote on Instagram, "I’m definitely not the only one!" It shows her smiling at someone as if telling a stranger, "Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana." This was a popular dialogue mouthed by Hansa on Khichdi as she greeted any random person with an invitation for lunch. Supriya is married to Shahid's dad Pankaj Kapoor, who was previously married to Neelima Azeem.
Shahid and Mira recently nailed the viral internet video trend - Gravity Challenge. The challenge comes as a battle between men and women upon who is stronger. Mira shared a short clip that showed the husband-wife duo participating in the challenge. Shahid aced it, leaving her surprised. Referring to it, she had written, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," using a kiss emoticon in the caption.
Shahid's younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also dropped heart emoticons on the video and wrote, "I did it too."
Shahid and Mira are parents to 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.
On the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.
Shahid is currently working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which also features actor Raashi Khanna.
