IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'. Know why
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'. Know why

  • Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Mira Rajput often gives fans a sneak peek into her life and people love her style and sense of humour. The wife of actor Shahid Kapoor currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. On Friday, Mira shared a picture of herself on Instagram Stories, dressed in Indian attire.

The picture shows her in a bed as she rests her head on the pillow. Dressed in a white suit and a green and pink floral patterned dupatta, a teeka can be seen on her forehead. Mira took the selfie and looked gorgeous as she announced that she is 'tired.'

Sharing the photo, she wanted to know who all were "in the same boat" as her. Along with the picture, Mira shared her thoughts, "Ready to sleep. I am this tired. Who's in the same boat."

Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself on Instagram story dressed in Indian attire.(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself on Instagram story dressed in Indian attire.(Instagram/mira.kapoor)


Shahid and Mira recently attempted the Centre of Gravity challenge. Sharing a video of the duo, Mira wrote: “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it.”

On Shahid's 40th birthday in February this year, Mira expressed her feelings and wrote: "I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."

Like any couple, they fight as well but it is always Mira who wins in the case of an argument. She recently held an Ask Me Anything session, where she was asked this question. Without batting an eyelid, she replied: “Me! Who else?”

Shahid and Mira are parents to two children -- four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, credits himself for her beauty: 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai'

Shahid will be seen in Jersey, the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. He plays a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback, for the sake of getting a team jersey for his young son.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar. Source: Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar(Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar. Source: Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar(Instagram/realmandarchandwadkar)
tv

Taarak Mehta’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Actor Isha Talwar has been a part of Hindi films such as Article 15 and Tubelight.
Actor Isha Talwar has been a part of Hindi films such as Article 15 and Tubelight.
bollywood

Isha Talwar: I don’t want 2021 to be hectic for me

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Actor Isha Talwar talks about her south projects and getting to explore something in her recent music video which she couldn’t in films till now- dancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra broke up last year.
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra broke up last year.
bollywood

Adhyayan opens up about breakup, says 'won't let anyone pull me down anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Actor Adhyayan Suman had said that he wouldn't speak about his breakup with Maera Mishra in public, but in a recent interview, he divulged details about what happened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline has two pet cats - Yoda and Miu Miu.
Jacqueline has two pet cats - Yoda and Miu Miu.
bollywood

Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute video clip showing her pet cat Yoda's reaction when she placed ice cubes in front of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan donned the turban for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan donned the turban for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Kartik Aayan has been busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lately. The actor was spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday, sporting a red turban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy has shared new dance videos.(Instagram/imouniroy)
Mouni Roy has shared new dance videos.(Instagram/imouniroy)
bollywood

Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be looking back upon his journey for his autobiography
Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be looking back upon his journey for his autobiography
bollywood

Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:46 PM IST
For actor Jisshu Sengupta, spending 23 years in showbiz was not at all a smooth ride, but rather a turbulent one
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna had once attended a kids party with a plastered hand.
Twinkle Khanna had once attended a kids party with a plastered hand.
bollywood

The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:36 PM IST
A rare childhood picture featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor shows why Twinkle Khanna chose to name herself Mrs Funnybones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu was last seen in Alone on the big screen.
Bipasha Basu was last seen in Alone on the big screen.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu open to big-screen comeback after her ad with Ranbir Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu starred in an advertisement with her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has now opened up about her thoughts on making a big-screen comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan.
bollywood

Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Fukrey (2013) actor is now looking forward to his fifteenth film Cirkus and says he is “very excited for this year as lots of things will roll out”.
The Fukrey (2013) actor is now looking forward to his fifteenth film Cirkus and says he is “very excited for this year as lots of things will roll out”.
bollywood

Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The actor, who has been shooting this year, talks about travelling, shooting, introspecting and making changes for his personal growth, is excited with the amazing response to his recent release Roohi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D'Souza had shared a humorous video of herself, jealous at husband Riteish Deshmukh's affection for Preity Zinta.
Genelia D'Souza had shared a humorous video of herself, jealous at husband Riteish Deshmukh's affection for Preity Zinta.
bollywood

Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta has reacted to Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's funny video, in which she also featured. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Being a celebrity parent, she is also aware that being in the spotlight is inevitable but Geeta Basra tries to protect her daughter as much as possible.
Being a celebrity parent, she is also aware that being in the spotlight is inevitable but Geeta Basra tries to protect her daughter as much as possible.
bollywood

Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
She talks about becoming a mum for the second time, food cravings, preparing her daughter Hinayaa for the baby, and Harbhajan’s reaction and excitement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn join hands for a new ad.
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn join hands for a new ad.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stunned fans when they united for a pan masala ad. While fans cheered the two actors coming together, the ad opened the floodgate of memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik and Kiara's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP