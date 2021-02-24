Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots
- Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has a huge fan following on social media and continues to occasionally shoot for various assignments. She recently shared stunning pictures of herself in a yellow sari.
Mira is seen rocking the yellow crepe sari with perfection. She has her hair neatly combed at the back. She has paired the whole look with a statement locket. She is seen leaning on a balcony railing as the sun shines on her. She captioned the pictures as "Golden hour" referring to the perfect sunlight that lit up her pictures even more.
One of the pictures got more than 250000 likes within a few hours, with fans calling her "pretty" and "beautiful". Some even called her "the sunshine girl".
Some hours later, Mira shared glimpses from her makeup session on her Instagram stories. While a picture of a disinterested Mira was captioned, "Eh maven, do I really have to put makeup on?" another picture of a smiling Mira was captioned, "ok whatever, do what u wannaaaa maven."
Also read: Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress, even Virat Kohli is a part of them
Shahid is often asked about Mira's chances of getting into the film industry. He had told Hindustan Times in 2019, "Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to."
