Mira Rajput plants a loving kiss on daughter Misha's forehead, continues to hide her face from the world

Mira Rajput is showering her daughter Misha with love in a new picture. The 27-year-old, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a picture featuring Misha.

In the picture, Mira Rajput holds Misha by her face while planting a kiss on her forehead. Misha had her back facing the camera. The mother-daughter duo was dressed in warm clothes while a hairpin with the word love was placed on Misha's hair.

While Mira was dressed in a beige sweater, Misha was seen wearing a full-sleeve shirt and a jacket over it. As always, Mira chose to hide Misha's face in the post. She shared the post with the caption, “I love you.”

The picture received love from fans. “This pic is (love),” wrote a fan. “Your look is super cute,” another fan wrote. A fan also complimented Misha's hair.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are parents to two children – daughter Misha and son Zain. The family is currently stationed in Punjab. Mira had previously revealed that they had travelled to Punjab as a break for a couple of weeks when the Covid-19 pandemic began but have been in the state for almost two years now.

Speaking with Curly Tales last month, Mira had said, “We moved just days before the lockdown happened. We kinda felt like maybe we should take off for a little while. I thought we were moving away for two weeks till things settle down. Now nobody knew that things would take two years to settle down. So we've been here (Amritsar) ever since. It's been lovely because my parents are nearby and my in-laws have a home near so the kids are literally hopping and skipping from one home to another so it's great.”

Although in Punjab, the couple often visits Mumbai and have been overseeing the work of their new home.