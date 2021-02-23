Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput held an ask-me-anything session on Instagram on Monday. As she travelled in her car, Mira answered multiple questions about her life, marriage and more.

A fan even asked Mira the story behind the scar on her forehead. Mira has a small scar on the left side of forehead and it can be seen in many of her pictures on Instagram.

Talking about it, Mira shared it that she got it when she was a child. "So I was three, like all kids, jumping on the bed. I fell, hit the corner of the bed and then I got this mark," she said.

Mira also revealed who among her and Shahid wins arguments more often. “Me! Who else?” she replied. Another fan asked her who was her favourite family member, when she said, “This is a very easy one for me. I love my sisters, my mom, my kids, my husband, but my favourite family member is my dad. I love you, dad!”

Mira, who is mom to daughter Misha and son Zain, was also asked about how she lost her pregnancy weight. "You know, I get asked this question quite often. It was slow, it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portions and working out. Nothing replaces them,” she said.

Speaking to Zoom, Mira said Shahid's support was very important for her. "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."