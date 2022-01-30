Mira Rajput says she got a trim on full moon day to combat hair fall problem: ‘Sounds like absolute quackery but…’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a new video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about facing severe hair fall and the steps she took to combat it. She said that she was ‘so stressed out’ that she began experiencing hair loss.

“Around 6-7 months ago, I faced terrible hair fall. I have never had it before, not in this way. Of course, I have had hair fall postpartum twice but never in this way. I was seeing visible thinning, temples beginning to recede, clumps of hair falling. I was so scared to even brush my hair because that’s the amount of hair that was falling. I was just scared to touch my hair. That’s when I realised that something is wrong and I need to do something about it,” she said.

Mira decided to find out the root of the matter. She talked about telogen effluvium, a form of temporary hair loss brought about by stress, and opened up about her own physical and mental triggers. “I personally feel that it was the second jab combined with the stress of everything that was on my plate,” she said. The text on the screen revealed that her worries ranged from Misha and Zain’s online school to the rapid spread of Covid-19. She also said ‘overtraining’ in the gym played a role.

Poor hair practises made things worse, Mira said. She suggested using cloth or silk scrunchies and said that she stopped tying tight ponytails and started tying her hair into a loose bun. She also said that she did not brush her hair enough: “I was so scared of brushing my hair but I didn’t realise it was counterproductive because my scalp wasn’t getting enough blood circulation.”

Mira said that she towel-dries her hair and does not comb it when wet. She also spoke about adding a water softener to her shower head. She then shared a secret hack. “I also trim my hair on the day of the full moon. Guys, this sounds like absolute quackery but I have been doing it forever. My mom told me about this and it is something in the farmers’ almanac. The moon has a certain effect on the tide, the earth, and it also has an effect on us and our system, and this is what I believe,” she said.

“If you cut your hair in the waxing stage, your hair grows faster. If you cut your hair in the waning stage, it actually grows slower. If you cut it on the full moon, it actually strengthens the roots and makes your hair grow thicker,” she added.

Mira also revealed the hair products that helped her reduce hair fall. “Drink water, eat well, work out, sleep on time, because at the end of the day, your body works in harmony and things like hair fall or skin flare-ups are just signalling that there is an internal imbalance,” she said.

