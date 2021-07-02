Mira Rajput shares hair transformation pics, Ishaan Khatter is disappointed with her choice of caption

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared her pictures after a hair makeover. Mira took to Instagram on Friday to share two picture of her hair after a getting a fresh colour.

Mira is seen wearing a green floral top in the pictures and wearing a mask at the salon. Her hair has been dyed a light brown. "Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel," she captioned the post.





Mira's fans and followers showered her with compliments. "Love the haircut," wrote one. "Very beautiful and valuable," wrote another. However, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter was not so impressed with her choice of caption. "How can you miss the opportunity to caption ‘hairy godmother’," he commented.

Later, Mira shared another picture, this time after a workout. Clicking a selfie in her workout clothes, Mira wrote, "It’s the Sohfit Glow @sohfitofficial #sohfit21daychallenge."

Mira Rajput's workout selfie.





Mira and Shahid appear to have moved into their new home. On Thursday, she had shared a picture of herself and wrote, "SK you wake up at 5:30am.. #goodmorningtoyou." Shahid also shared a picture from the house and wrote, "Never enjoyed fresh air so much …. Life…We always tend to love most what we have lost."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Two years later, her brother Zain was born.

Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. He has finished work on Jersey and is set to make his digital debut with a thriller series directed by The Family Man creators Raj and DK. The show will be out on Amazon Prime Video. “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience,” the actor had said in a statement.