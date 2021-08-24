Mira Rajput shares video giving her glimpse from every angle, says 'I still prefer top though'. Watch

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Tuesday shared a video of herself, showing her face from every angle. Sharing it as Instagram Reels, Mira also revealed her preferred angle.

The video started with Mira Rajput holding the phone to give a glimpse of her front profile as she smiled for the camera. She then took the camera to show her side as well as top profiles. The clip ended with her holding the phone below her face as she made a sad face first and then went on to smile. She ended the video with a pout and a wink.

Mira wore a denim jacket over a multi-coloured light sweater, paired with grey pants. She opted for glam makeup, hoop earrings and tied her hair back.

Mira captioned the post, "It’s really all about perspective. You’re beautiful from every angle! I still prefer top though.. (selfie emoji).......#reelitfeelit #selfiegram." The song WOW by Zara Larsson played in the background.

Mira regularly updates her followers on social media about her life. On Monday, sharing her throwback picture, which is currently her profile display photo as well, she wrote, "I have a 5 year old and I’m still learning to be the grown-up here."

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday she gave a glimpse of the celebration at their home and featured the couple's two kids--Misha and Zain. She had shared a picture of Zain getting a rakhi (sacred thread) tied on his wrist by Misha. However, their faces weren't visible. She had captioned the post, "Homemade rakhi, channa laddoo, Ferrero Rochers, presents, kisses." In another photo, all the children in her family were snapped. The children also included those of her sisters, Priya Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are parents to four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. They tied the knot on July 7, 2015.

On co-parenting their children, Mira told Kidsstoppress recently, "I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane... And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”