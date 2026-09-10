Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 7: Pankaj Tripathi film collects 146 crore in week 1 after showing dip

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 7: Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres a week ago, on September 4. The film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal and Ravi Kishan is based on the hit Amazon Prime Video show that featured in 2018. The film has held strong at the box office since its release. (Also Read: Shobhaa De fell asleep for 15 minutes while watching Mirzapur The Movie; skewers film in her review: ‘What the hell?’)

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 7: Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar in a still.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹8.28 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹146.18 crore. The film showed an occupancy of 24% from 10,292 shows. It showed a dip compared to Wednesday.

Mirzapur opened to ₹25.75 crore in India and has since shown growth, bringing in ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore over the weekend. It also held strong on the weekdays despite the expected dip, collecting ₹16 crore on Monday. Collections dipped from ₹15.60 crore on Tuesday to ₹12.55 crore on Wednesday.

Deep Dive What was the box office collection of Mirzapur The Movie in its first week? Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹146 crore in its first week, with a total of ₹146.18 crore net in India as of day 7. Why do critics have mixed opinions about Mirzapur The Movie? Critics like Shobhaa De expressed disappointment, citing lack of a coherent story and claiming the film's pacing and overall execution detracted from the viewing experience. How is Mirzapur The Movie different from the original web series? Mirzapur The Movie expands the narrative from the original web series, bringing beloved characters into a larger cinematic universe while maintaining themes of power and rivalry.

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{{^usCountry}} Come Friday, the film will face competition from Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan. It remains to be seen if Mirzapur will withstand that as the weekend approaches. The film has already beaten the lifetime collections of Akshay’s previous film, Welcome to the Jungle, which collected ₹134.11 crore net in India. Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which made ₹150.40 crore, is the next target. About Mirzapur The Movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Come Friday, the film will face competition from Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan. It remains to be seen if Mirzapur will withstand that as the weekend approaches. The film has already beaten the lifetime collections of Akshay’s previous film, Welcome to the Jungle, which collected ₹134.11 crore net in India. Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which made ₹150.40 crore, is the next target. About Mirzapur The Movie {{/usCountry}}

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When the Amazon Prime Video web series Mirzapur was released in 2018, it was quite the sensation and became one of the most successful shows on OTT. After three seasons of polarising reviews, the film was announced. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Mirzapur is already one of 2026’s highest-grossing Hindi films.

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Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu in Mirzapur, visited a theatre in Lucknow recently to watch the film. “I hope everyone likes the work, and I hope the film runs successfully. It's very important for the entire industry. I want people to come back to theatres. I want that experience to start again. It's very important for cinema,” he told PTI, adding, “It's the love of the people (on film's success). I'm really enjoying it. We're going to a few places, one by one. This is my city. I came here for some work, and I thought I'd give everyone a little surprise.”