Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna reveal their first look as they begin shoot

Sidharth Malhotra has started work on his next film, Mission Majnu. The Student of the Year actor has shared a new picture revealing his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1." Both Sidharth and Rashmika can be seen holding the film scripts in hand. While Sidharth is seen in a shirt paired with a Nehru jacket with an all new haircut, Rashmika is in a salwar suit with her hair tied in a braid.

Mission Majnu will mark South actor Rashmika's debut in Bollywood. She has already delivered quite a few hit Telugu and Kannada films, including Kirik Party, Devadas and Geetha Govindam. She recently featured in Badshah's new music video, Top Tucker.

Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of a Indian mission in Pakistan. The film will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai. Sidharth will be seen as a RAW agent who leads the mission. He said in a statement, "I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone."

Actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra have also come on board for the upcoming espionage thriller.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor drives an e-rickshaw with crew members as passengers, they scream 'Humein bachao'. Watch

Rashmika said she chose Mission Majnu as her Bollywood debut as she connected with its story. "I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully."

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, Mission Majnu is the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

(With PTI inputs)