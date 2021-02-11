Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna reveal their first look as they begin shoot
bollywood

Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna reveal their first look as they begin shoot

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna have started shooting for Mission Majnu. Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut with the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra begin shooting for Mission Majnu.

Sidharth Malhotra has started work on his next film, Mission Majnu. The Student of the Year actor has shared a new picture revealing his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1." Both Sidharth and Rashmika can be seen holding the film scripts in hand. While Sidharth is seen in a shirt paired with a Nehru jacket with an all new haircut, Rashmika is in a salwar suit with her hair tied in a braid.

Mission Majnu will mark South actor Rashmika's debut in Bollywood. She has already delivered quite a few hit Telugu and Kannada films, including Kirik Party, Devadas and Geetha Govindam. She recently featured in Badshah's new music video, Top Tucker.

Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of a Indian mission in Pakistan. The film will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai. Sidharth will be seen as a RAW agent who leads the mission. He said in a statement, "I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone."

Actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra have also come on board for the upcoming espionage thriller.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor drives an e-rickshaw with crew members as passengers, they scream 'Humein bachao'. Watch

Rashmika said she chose Mission Majnu as her Bollywood debut as she connected with its story. "I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully."

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, Mission Majnu is the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth malhotra rashmika mandanna sharib hashmi kumud mishra

Related Stories

bollywood

Liger: Karan Johar reveals release date of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer. See new poster

PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
bollywood

Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split

PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP