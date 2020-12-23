Mission Majnu first look: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna headline film on RAW’s covert operation

bollywood

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:04 IST

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna have come together for Mission Majnu, a film that captures India’s audacious covert operation in Pakistan during the 70s. The film will mark South star Rashmika’s debut in Bollywood.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu will be produced by RSVP and Guilty By Association. It will go on the floors in February next year.

Based on real events, the film will have Sidharth as a Research and Analysis Wing agent who goes into Pakistan for an operation that changed the relationship of both the countries forever.

Talking about the film, Sidharth said, “Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.”

Rashmika said about making her debut in Hindi films, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences”.