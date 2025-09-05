Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid alleges Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle tried to ‘sabotage’ dad's career: ‘They were jealous’

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s son, Shahid Rafi, has made serious allegations against iconic playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. He accuses them of deliberately attempting to undermine his father’s career out of jealousy and insecurity. In a recent interview, Shahid Rafi alleged that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle were envious of his father Mohammed Rafi's success.

Shahid claims Mangeshkar sisters were jealous of Rafi

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Shahid claimed that while Rafi maintained cordial relations with his male peers, his relationship with the Mangeshkar sisters was strained. “They were jealous that Rafi sahab was on top. People called him number one, and they didn’t like it,” Shahid said. Dismissing rumours that his father was depressed and out of work in the 1970s, he challenged critics to listen to his hits from that era.

Taking aim at Asha Bhosle, Shahid recalled her alleged comments claiming Rafi lacked vocal range. He strongly denied these claims, stating, “I’ve said this to Lata ji’s face before her passing. She once claimed my father apologised to her, but that never happened. In fact, people came to him asking him to forgive her. She was insecure. Tell me, who was actually facing a downfall?”

He also alleged that Lata Mangeshkar played a role in redirecting a Guinness World Record honour, initially meant for Rafi, to herself, stating that his father let the matter go without conflict.

About Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi was one of the most iconic and versatile playback singers in Indian music history. Known for his rich, soulful voice and incredible vocal range, Rafi sang over 7,000 songs in various Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, and more.

From romantic ballads and soulful ghazals to energetic qawwalis and devotional bhajans, he could effortlessly adapt to any genre or emotion. His collaborations with legendary composers like S.D. Burman, Naushad, Shankar-Jaikishan, and R.D. Burman produced timeless classics that continue to resonate across generations. He passed away in 1980, at the age of 55, due to a heart attack.