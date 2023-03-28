Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub: Many people thought I was out of work

Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub had only a few releases in last three years. But for now, the Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor has impressive work lined up for this year. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub is currently shooting in Lucknow.

“I was seen less on screen because I was really busy shooting back-to-back for a series of projects. I am not even able to stay home and spend time with my daughter. Many think that I am out of work but actually it’s the opposite. A number of projects are scheduled to release this year,” says the Chhallaang (2020) and A Simple Murder actor.

Currently, shooting a series in Lucknow, the actor says, “I have completed Devaashish Makhija’s film Joram with Manoj (Bajpayee) sir that was screened at Rotterdam Film Festival, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Hansal Mehta’s series Scoop, film Haddi with Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) bhai and KD with Abhishek Bachchan. Prakash (Jha) sir’s ongoing series Laal Batti and Chandan Arora’s untitled series are also slated to wrap soon.”

A few years back Ayyub was not content with the kind of roles being offered. “Since then, a big change that has happened is that I am feeling much better a situation now. I am playing the main guy or a parallel lead character.”

Ayyub credits the boom of OTT and Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 for this change. “The film had just two scenes and my smallest appearance till date but still it gave me a lifelong mention and recognition. After that maker started seeing me in a different light and started offering meat-ier role. Also, in that period, I took a conscious decision that I won’t do a role just fit in some blockbuster project. Article... got me Tandav (2021) and work I very much wanted to do. I come from theatre background and the reason I came here was to satisfy my hunger. Now, I am can say ki neend acchi aati hai!”

Ayyub is happy that his recent roles have been widely accepted. “Another bit change that has happened is that people used to address me as Chintu, Murari (TWMR) or Sadik bhai (Raees) but now either they call me by my name or the recent character names like Shiva (Taandav) or Inspector Chautala in Jogi. As an actor its best compliment that people remember you with your character name!

Citing an example he says, “Recently, I met someone in Prayagraj and he said something really amazing... He quoted my TWM2 dialogue, ‘Duniya bahut thedi hai, agar duniya se deal karna hai to wakil banna chahiye.’ And actually, he became a lawyer and now acts as a hobby. I was surprised that a character with such lovable yet negative qualities can inspire someone? So, as an actor, I account all this as a success.”