Mohit Raina shares pic from hospital after testing Covid-19 positive: 'Will see you guys on the other side'

Actor Mohit Raina has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Taking to Instagram on Friday, he shared two pictures, including one in whi his hand is resting on a hospital bed.

Captioning his post, he wrote, "As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR."

Reacting to his post, several celebs, as well as fans, poured their love and good wishes in the comments section. Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Stay blessed and get well soon! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery." Actor Manasi Parekh wrote, "Hi Mohit. Hope you recover fast. Lots of wishes." Mohit's Uri co-star Dhairya Karwa wrote, "Get well soon."

A fan wrote, "You will be Ok soon i know that . Best wishes for you, Keep spreading positivity." Another wrote, "Ohh god.. Please take care of your health and get well soon." A third fan said, "Get well soon!!"

Mohit rose to fame with the show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev. He made his Bollywood debut with war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike by Aditya Dhar in 2019 and followed it up with a cameo in Good Newwz. He also played a pivotal role in Mrs Serial Killer, a Netflix original film.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “My initial years on TV have been fulfilling with the kind of shows that I have done and the characters I have played. But right now, I don’t intend to go back to TV. I’m more than happy in the little space that I have created for myself [in films and the web] and now I’m trying to encash that. The fact that I am getting opportunities is encouraging. So, only if I get anything extraordinary on TV, I will think about taking it up.”

