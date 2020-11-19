Mohit Raina reveals he could not afford to pay for his first photoshoot, but got lucky. See pics

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:57 IST

Mohit Raina shared pictures from his first photoshoot in 2006 and revealed how he could not afford to pay for it. He was waiting for the photographer on the set and to his good fortune, the original model ‘got stuck somewhere’ and he ended up doing the shoot instead.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Mohit wrote, “LUCK BY CHANCE Mid 2006 I got a appointment with a famous photographer to meet on his set to try my luck to get clicked by him (having no budget close to his market price ) trying was the only option. I reached and waited for him, there leading man got stuck somewhere to my luck . Photographer came out n saw me sitting n said you Boy come and do the Shoot for me n I happily agreed.”

“I posed with the heroine , got paid and he didn’t charge anything for my shoot . This is the famous compcard :) the laptop picture got me to stay in Mumbai for 3 years . Thankyou @jitusavlani. Gestures that make you believe in goodness #thursdaythrowback #keepDreaming #Hope,” he added.

Mohit, who shot to fame with the popular show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, made his Bollywood debut with Aditya Dhar’s war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike last year. He followed it up with a cameo in Good Newwz and a pivotal role in the Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit said that he will return to the small screen only if the offer is ‘extraordinary’. He said, “My initial years on TV have been fulfilling with the kind of shows that I have done and the characters I have played. But right now, I don’t intend to go back to TV.”

He added, “I’m more than happy in the little space that I have created for myself [in films and the web] and now I’m trying to encash that. The fact that I am getting opportunities is encouraging. So, only if I get anything extraordinary on TV, I will think about taking it up.”

