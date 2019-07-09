Mohit Raina: Will go back to TV only for something extraordinary

Actor Mohit Raina might have started his journey with television and earned great popularity because of it, but he says he has now found his calling in films and the web. However, that does not, in any way, mean that he has shut doors on the small screen.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor says that only if he gets an exciting enough offer on the tube will he be able to give his nod. Otherwise, he is happily exploring the other two mediums at the moment.

Read: Mouni Roy is happily single, says her work is keeping her busy

“My initial years on TV have been fulfilling with the kind of shows that I have done and the characters I have played. But right now, I don’t intend to go back to TV,” reveals the actor, who became a household name after his TV show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev became a huge success. After his last two shows — Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 — got over, he shifted his focus to films and soon followed the web.

He says, “I’m more than happy in the little space that I have created for myself [in films and the web] and now I’m trying to encash that. The fact that I am getting opportunities is encouraging. So, only if I get anything extraordinary on TV, I will think about taking it up.”

This year, besides with his role in Uri..., his portrayal of a journalist-turned-lawyer in his latest web show Kaafir, too, has earned him good reviews. Meanwhile, Mohit has signed a web show starring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with another web show. He will also be seen in a film called Shiddat, and the talks are on for another Bollywood project.

He adds, “Initially when I was working on TV, people would ask why I’m not trying for films. My reply was that I was enjoying TV and had no reason to shift. Then when I decided to turn to films and web, I made up my mind to concentrate on them. I work for creative satisfaction. It’s my hunger for good work that motivates me to explore… Also, neither films, TV nor the web is going anywhere, so as an actor, I do have time to explore all of them.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:00 IST