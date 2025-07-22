Mohit Suri wipes off tears; Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda hug in unseen BTS video from final day of Saiyaara shoot. Watch

As Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its successful theatrical run, a heartfelt behind-the-scenes video from the final day of shooting has surfaced online. The video captures an emotional moment as director Mohit Suri is seen tearing up while wrapping up his romantic drama. A video from Saiyaara's final shooting day highlights director Mohit Suri's emotional farewell with the cast Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Mohit breaks down on final day of Saiyaara shoot

The video was initially shared by the film's assistant cinematographer Ashok Kheer on Sunday, before he took it down. It has since been reshared by several fan pages on Instagram and Twitter. In the video, Mohit stands with the cast and crew, visibly moved as the final scenes are completed. The atmosphere on set is deeply emotional, with the film’s title track playing in the background. The crew joins in to sing along, making the farewell even more poignant.

Ahaan and Aneet, dressed in traditional wedding attire, share a warm embrace and cheer their director. The video shows marking the end of what appears to have been a memorable and personal journey for the debutant actors, director and crew members of Saiyaara.

Saiyaara crosses ₹ 100 crore mark in 4 days

Released on Friday, Saiyaara has struck a chord with both audiences and critics. The film had a strong weekend and crossed the ₹100 crore mark by its first Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, it has earned over ₹105 crore so far, signalling the potential for a major box office run in the coming weeks.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an aspiring journalist-turned-lyricist. Fate brings them together for a music collaboration, and their creative partnership soon evolves into love.

Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar have appreciated the debutants' performances.

With its compelling storyline, strong performances, and emotional resonance, Saiyaara has become a favourite among moviegoers. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and the charm of its fresh-faced leads, the film is on course to become one of the year’s biggest romantic hits.