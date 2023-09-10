Mohsin Khan: I am a better storyteller than an actor

Filmmaker Mohsin Khan ventured into direction rather than following the footsteps of his father – veteran actor Mushtaq Khan. Mohsin Khan

The youngster says, “Except TV, I am working on all mediums – feature films, OTT, social media, making ads and campaigns. I am getting offers to act from the biggest production houses all the time, also while I go for narration of projects I am asked to try acting. For now, I am concentrating on writing, direction and production. My dad took me to (Mahesh) Bhatt saheb way back in 2009-10 but my passion is in film making. I feel, I am a better storyteller than an actor.”

Khan adds, “I keep myself fit and work on myself, my looks and other aspects. I don’t want to distract myself and concentrate on direction as next I have plans to do a film with A-listers. Actor Vicky Kaushal is my schoolmate, so I’ll pitch to him as well. On acting front, later when I am established, and something suits me, then I may give it a try but to that’s not my aim in life.”

After directing short films, music videos and other projects, the 36-year-old turned director with the feature film Delivery Boy. “Marathi star Prathamesh Parab is making his Hindi film debut with my film that will have a theatrical release later this year. I have also completed another film which is still untitled and will be released by this year-end but on OTT. It stars Manmeet Pem who played the lead in the National Award-winning film Kachcha Limbu. Both films have been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Marathi with a pan-India outlay.”

Dabbling with digital content he is collaborating with big influencers as content creator and director. “I am directing content for Instagram influencer Awez Darbar who has following of 30 million. My short film Chhutta Nahi Hai also garnered 10 million views on YouTube. So, industry is treating me well.”

Khan wants to shoot his next in UP. “Scripting for my next film is being done. So, if we shoot it in Hindi-Marathi then it will be in Maharashtra else I want to film it in Uttar Pradesh. I have been there for the shooting of a yet-to-release film Mandli that was shot in Mathura and Gokul. I was there assisting the direction team, and I really liked the vibes and culture. Since then, UP is on mind and the subsidy bit is also a big draw for filmmakers.”

