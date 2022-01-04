‘Mom and me’: Katrina Kaif enjoys stunning dusk view from her Juhu house, shares pics of her ‘cosy corner’

After sharing pictures of herself on Instagram wearing mangalsutra, actor Katrina Kaif has now given a closer look at her ‘cosy’ life. On Tuesday, Katrina shared several pictures from her new house with husband Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram Stories.

Katrina first shared a photo of the view from her window and captioned it “Dusk.” She then shared a picture of a chair surrounded by plants and called it “My cosy corner.” She later posted a picture of her friend, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She captioned the it, “My cosy friend.”

She then shared a picture with her mother Suzanne Turquotte. In the photo, Katrina was seen standing with her mother in the balcony. Katrina captioned the picture, “Mom and me.”

These pictures are a follow-up to the series of glimpses of herself from her new house, which she shared in the morning. In the photos, Katrina can be seen wearing her mangalsutra, along with a beige zip-up cardigan and denim shorts.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple recently shifted to their new house in Juhu and are also neighbours to actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Katrina has recently announced a new film with Sriram Raghvan, titled Merry Christmas. She will also be seen in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff.

Katrina also has Yash Raj Films Tiger 3 in the pipeline, in which she will be seen opposite actor Salman Khan. Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also recently announced his next directorial Jee Le Zara with Katrina, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

