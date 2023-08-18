Mona Singh recalls Aamir Khan told her, ‘this is a film, not a TV show’ when she was bored during 3 Idiots rehearsals

Mona Singh has been enjoying the success of her latest show Made in Heaven Season 2. The actor revealed in a recent interview with Galatta Plus how she was bored during the long hours of rehearsals for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, which is when actor Aamir Khan told her how things work differently for a film, and it was 'not a TV show.' (Also read: Mona Singh recalls she 'felt uncomfortable' during auditions, had ‘scary and horrible experiences’) Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Aamir Khan in a still from 3 Idiots.

Mona talks about 3 Idiots

Mona Singh played Kareena Kapoor's sister in 3 Idiots. In the new interview with Galatta Plus, Mona shared her experience on working with Aamir Khan. The actor shared that it was during the rehearsals for the film that she met the entire team. She said, “When I was shooting for 3 Idiots, that was the first time I was working with the entire team and I saw Aamir sir and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is he doing?’ We had some 100 rehearsals, and in those rehearsals, he came up with something different every time. As a TV actor, I was not used to rehearsals.”

What Aamir said

Mona further added how she felt 'tired,' and 'bored' during those rehearsals. She then recalls what Aamir said in response. “Why are we doing so many rehearsals?’ So, Aamir replied, ‘Mona this is a movie. What are you talking about? This is not a TV show where an episode is going out tomorrow. This movie will release next year. We have to work hard. We will do one scene a day’," she said. Mona has also worked with Aamir in 2022's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona was last seen in Amazon Prime's much-awaited Season 2 of Made in Heaven. She played one of the wedding planners Bulbul Jauhari in the Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti-helmed series. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the show read, "It's really the new characters, except Ishwak Singh, who stand out. Both Mona Singh and Trinetra Haldar deserve spin-offs of their own. Mona is a powerhouse performer who can mine gold from a well-written character like Bulbul."

