3 Idiots actor Olivier Lafont finally gets some love as internet apologises for 'misunderstanding' his character Suhas

French actor Olivier LaFont has responded to a viral tweet ‘apologising’ for not understanding his character and act in Rajkumar Hirani's hit film 3 Idiots. Olivier played Suhas, Kareena Kapoor's onscreen fiancee in the 2009 film. Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi played lead roles in the film. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor posts pic of son Jehangir Ali Khan serving her ‘Sunday breakfast’) Olivier LaFont in a still from 3 Idiots.

Olivier's character Suhas Tandon was extremely touchy about the costly items he possessed. He remembered the exact price of most of the items and was one of the major targets for jokes and memes when the film released in 2009.

Olivier took to Facebook to thank fans for rediscovering his character. "Lately I've been getting messages from people 'apologising' about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 idiots, and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It's amazing that both the movie and character had such an impact then, and even now. It's also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love," he wrote.

He also tweeted, "The sudden interest in Suhas has been so unexpected. He really seems to have struck a chord with people lately. Instareel @ohshutupShruti9 had a whopping 3.2 million views and 264k comments. Can you hear 'PriceTag' shout "MERI BATTEES LAKH KI VIEWEEEERS!"??"

Based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller book Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots emerged as a massive box office hit and remains one of the most cited Hindi movies in pop-culture. Apart from Olivier's character of Suhaas, Omi Vaidya's Chatur and Boman Irani's Viru Sahastrabuddhe were characters that continue to inspire memes and jokes.

