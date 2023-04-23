Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Jehangir Ali Khan serving her ‘Sunday breakfast’. See post here

Kareena Kapoor has given a glimpse of her weekend breakfast being served to her by the actor's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kareena posted a cropped photo of Jeh sitting on the floor. In the picture, a plate of poha (snacks) was kept on the floor next to a cup of tea and bowls of coriander sauce, and a piece of lemon. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares mom Babita, son Jeh's adorable pic to wish her on birthday) Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Jeh serving her ‘Sunday breakfast’.

Jehangir Ali Khan sat near it and served the sauce on the plate. The child wore a striped white and blue T-shirt and grey shorts. Kareena captioned the post, "Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji) @rujuta.diwekar."

Kareena regularly shares pictures of her children on her Instagram. Recently, the family including Kareena, Jeh, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan travelled to Kenya for a vacation. Ahead of boarding their jet, Kareena shared a photo as they walked towards the aircraft. She wrote, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023…"

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. They have two sons-- Taimur and Jeh. While the couple welcomed Taimur in 2016, Jeh was born in 2021.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is an adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Fans will see Kareena next in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew. It stars her with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The shoot of the film commenced recently. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

She also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. Touted to be a thriller, it also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

