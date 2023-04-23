Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Priety Zinta and more attend prayer meet for Pamela Chopra

The prayer meet of Pamela Chopra, the wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra, was held on Sunday at the Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. Many actors and filmmakers showed up to pay their respects to Pamela, the mother of director Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Vicky Kaushal, Priety Zinta, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others were all seen arriving at the meet to offer their condolences. (Also read: Yash Raj Films pays tribute to Pamela Chopra with a special video on her contributions. Watch) The prayer meet for Pamela Chopra was held on Sunday at YRF Studios.

Throughout the early evening, members of Hindi film industry from actor-filmmaker Rakesh and his wife Pinkie Roshan, writer-director Luv Ranjan, actor Shabana Azmi and her husband, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, former actor Tina Ambani, singer Nitin Mukesh and actor Riteish Deshmukh were spotted.

Those who had worked with Pamela through her association on her husband and son's films including Javed Akhtar and Karan Johar were also seen at YRF lot. Salman Khan also arrived amidst heavy security for the prayer meet.

Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ritiesh Deshmukh were spotted at YRF Studios.

Filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Zoya Akhtar and Luv Ranjan also attended the prayer meet.

Pamela died at age 74 on April 20. She had been ailing for the past few weeks and had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. She was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday morning and the Chopra family requested for privacy as they grieved. Over the last few days, members of Bollywood have also been stopping by the home of Aditya Chopra and his wife, actor Rani Mukerji, to pay their respects for their loss. The family has been keeping a low profile since her death.

Pamela married Yash in 1970 and she helped her husband as the creative force of YRF in everything from writing to costume design to music. She also sang songs on his films beginning with Kabhi Kabhie (1976) to Chandni (1989) to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Yash died in October 2012; he was 80.

Pamela was last seen in the Netflix docu-series The Romantics earlier this year. It featured an exclusive interview with Aditya Chopra and followed the journey of Yash as he launched his own film studio in Mumbai. Later Aditya and Uday took over the responsibilities of the banner after their father's death.

