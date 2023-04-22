Yash Raj Films pays tribute to Pamela Chopra with a special video on her contributions. Watch

Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a special tribute for Pamela Chopra, wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. Pamela died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, April 20. She had been ailing and was admitted there for a few weeks. The tribute video highlights a small part of her contributions to the banner and the films it produced. She was credited as everything from a writer to a costume designer to a singer on many films beginning with Kabhi Kabhie in 1976 to Veer-Zaara in 2004. (Also read: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra dies at 74, Javed Akhtar confirms: ‘She was an exceptional person’) Uday Chopra with his mother Pamela Chopra at the premiere of Yash Chopra's last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

On Twitter, Yash Raj Films shared a video putting together some of the songs she had sung for, along with a few of her on-camera moments. They wrote, "Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life)."

In the video, Pamela recalls one of her playback singing opportunities. She said, "I was actually dubbing for Lataji. I was doing a dub, but to my greatest pleasure and happiness, I can't tell you... Jatin-Lalit told me, 'No, you have sung it so beautifully. We don't want to dub it.' I can't tell you what I felt at that time." Her songs Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993) and Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989) are also featured in the video.

After her death, the production house had put out a statement. It read: With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.

Pamela's husband Yash died on October 21 2012 of multiple organ failure. He was 80. She is survived by her sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, daughter-in-law Rani Mukerji and granddaughter Adira Chopra. Pamela's last on screen appearance was in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics which talked about Yash's film career and the legacy of the film studio.

