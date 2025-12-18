Monali Thakur gets into a smelly bin to retrieve a diamond ring at Zurich airport, shares video

Singer Monali Thakur recently shared a dramatic yet humorous incident from her trip to Zurich, where she had to climb into a garbage bin at the airport to retrieve her lost diamond ring. The singer took to social media to post a video recounting the unexpected early-morning mishap, which quickly grabbed attention online. During a trip to Zurich, singer Monali Thakur hilariously shared her experience of retrieving her lost diamond ring from a garbage bin at the airport.

Monali shares a video describing her ordeal

In the clip, Monali explained how the incident unfolded while she was at the Zurich airport in the early hours of the morning. She is heard saying, "I'm in Zurich. And I was going to throw my garbage in the dustbin at the airport. And while I was throwing the garbage, my beautiful... The one I wear all the time is my diamond ring. It fell inside the garbage. So, basically, I'm going to get inside this too because there's nobody. It's early in the morning. It's 4 a.m. Nobody's here. I don't even know how to get into it. Should I go inside the garbage? I'm going to try and capture this."

She went on to describe the struggle of retrieving the ring, adding, "I can't even open this. It's so heavy. I don't even know what's on me right now. But screw it. These guys helped me get into it. I actually got into that bin, and I took out this ring." Monali revealed that a few strangers eventually stepped in to help her open the bin, allowing her to recover the ring safely.

Latest about Monali Thakur

The singer was recently in the news for a health scare as well. Monali was hospitalised in Dinhata, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, after experiencing breathing difficulties during a live performance. She had to stop the show midway and apologised to the audience, saying she was unwell.

Monali Thakur rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 2 and has since built an acclaimed career as a playback singer. With hit songs like Sawaar Loon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Zara Zara Touch Me and Badri Ki Dulhania, she has sung across multiple languages and won a National Award for her work, continuing to be one of the most versatile voices in Indian music.