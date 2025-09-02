Are Monali Thakur and Maik Richter headed for splitsville?

It seems all is not well in paradise for singer Monali Thakur and her Switzerland-based restaurateur husband, Maik Richter. The couple, who tied the knot in a low-key Mumbai ceremony in 2017, may be parting ways. Monali Thakur and Maik Richter(Facebook)

A source close to the couple tells us, “A lot has changed in these years between them; no one talks about them as a couple any more. Long-distance marriages usually do face such endings.”

Interestingly, Monali (39) has unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos from her profile. Maik, too, no longer follows Monali and has made his account private, adding fuel to the growing breakup rumours. “Yes, social media cut-off surely is a red flag. Maybe she’s waiting for the right time to come forward and speak on it, and it’s also right that way,” adds the source.

The couple had kept their marriage under wraps for three years, with Monali only going public about it in June 2020. She had once described their wedding as “a simple, real, and dramatic celebration” of their love.

At the time of going to press, neither Monali nor Maik was available for comment.