Most streamed Hindi films of 2022 revealed: List topped by underdog movies, RRR, Gangubai don't make the cut

On Tuesday, research firm Ormax Media released the list of top shows and films in Hindi language of 2022. Ormax has made the list by counting one view when a person completes at least 30 minutes of the show or film. Also Read: IMDb releases Top 10 Indian films and web-series of 2022: Kashmir Files, RRR and more emerge winners

The most viewed Hindi films of 2022

A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar) – 25.5 million

Gehraiyaan (Prime Video) – 22.3 million

Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Disney+ Hotstar) – 20.2 million

Jalsa (Prime Video) – 13.9 million

Sharmaji Namkeen (Prime Video) – 12.7 million

Dasvi (Netflix) – 10.4 million

Forensic (ZEE5) – 8.6 million

Thar (Netflix) – 7.8 million

Love Hostel (ZEE5) – 7.5 million

Looop Lapeta (Netflix) – 5.7 million

Ormax Media has also released the following lists:

Most viewed Hindi web-series

Top 10 Hindi web-series according to Ormax Media's stats.

Panchayat Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)

Gullak Season 3 (SonyLIV)

Rudra (Disney+ Hotstar)

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Great Indian Murders (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mai (Netflix)

Bhaukaal (MX Player)

Apharan Season 2 (ALTBalaji)

Aashram Season 3 (MX Player)

Most awaited Hindi films of 2022

Most awaited Hindi films in 2022.

Pathan

Ram Setu

Vikram Vedha

Adipurush

Jawan

But many fans were not satisfied with the most-awaited list. As many questioned the absence of Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3, while many said that Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra also deserves a spot on the list. One person said, “Tiger 3 is not in the list. You have not even included Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra in this list.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 craze will be unimaginable once the proper promotions are started.”

The list comes just a week after IMDb released the list of top 10 Indian films of 2022 in India. Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Hridayam and RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) topped that list with more than 8 rating.

