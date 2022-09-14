Mouni Roy recalls asking Shah Rukh Khan ‘so many questions every single day' during Brahmastra shoot

Actor Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has spoken about actor Shah Rukh Khan who had a cameo appearance in the film. In a new interview, Mouni showered praises on Shah Rukh calling him 'charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being'. She revealed that she had 'many questions every single day' and Shah Rukh Khan 'was so kind to answer everything'. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra confirmed by Mouni Roy)

Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Mouni, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and other celebrities have cameo appearances in the film.

In the film, Mouni essays a negative character Junoon and is seen at loggerheads with Shah Rukh. Speaking about it, she said, “Can you imagine my luck? But something is better than nothing (laughs).”

On working with Shah Rukh, she said, “He was someone I was completely amazed by. He was the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being and actor that I’ve met. Oh my god! He’s brilliance personified. I used to have so many questions every single day and I would just go and ask him. He was so kind to answer everything. He gives love to everyone around him and all of us were in awe of Shah Rukh sir.”

Mouni during a recent interview revealed about Shah Rukh's cameo in the film. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni had said, “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”

Recently, actor Ankita Lokhande praised Mouni on social media for her performance in Brahmastra. Posting the movie poster featuring Mouni's character on her Instagram Stories, Ankita wrote, "Dear Mouni watched Brahmastra yesterday and your performance was fantastic and absolutely up to the mark. You made us proud. Keep it up and keep growing. Lots love and success to you." Mouni reposted it and thanked her, "Thank You so much Ankita, Lots of love back."

Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar and her friends including Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, and others watched Brahmastra together and even wore a customised T-shirt with her character Junoon's print. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

