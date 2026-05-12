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Moushumi Chatterjee says she got married at 15 to fulfill dying aunt's wish: ‘Everyone wanted me…’

Moushumi Chatterjee married producer Jayanta Mukherjee at the age of 15 after she made her debut in Balika Badhu in 1967. 

May 12, 2026 07:22 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Veteran star Moushumi Chatterjee quickly rose to fame after making her debut in Tarun Majumdar’s 1967 film Balika Badhu. As her career scaled, she starred alongside superstars like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. However, Moushumi took a decision that actresses rarely made early in their careers -- she married producer Jayanta Mukherjee in 1972, when she was in the 10th standard and was just 15 years old at the time. In a recent interaction, she explained how she got married at such a young age.

'Everyone wanted me as their wife'

Moushumi Chatterjee spoke about tying the knot at the age of 15. (YT/Nayandeep Rakshit)

Speaking to NDTV, Moushumi said, "No, there was a story. Everything happened for a reason. I was in the 10th standard, but I was engaged after Balika Badhu only because my father-in-law, Hemanta Mukherjee, was the music director of that film. So their family and our family became a thing. And at that time, everybody wanted to make me their daughter-in-law; everyone wanted me as their wife."

Moushumi revealed that after the film was released, many prospects came to her for marriage. She also shared how her wedding was organised as a last wish of her dying aunt. She said, "It was crazy. Subhey se shaam tak line hoti thi (There was a line from morning till evening). That's why I'm thoroughly spoiled. And then my badi bua (aunt)—I was very attached to her; she used to live in Bhawanipur. And she was in the last stage of cancer when we got to know. She held my father-in-law's hand and said, 'Hemanta Babu, can I see her wedding?' Because I was the last girl from our family, my father-in-law said, 'Yes, you will.' And within a month, the marriage took place."

 
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