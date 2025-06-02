‘I felt naked’: Moushumi Chatterjee reveals breaking down in tears over a backless blouse in movie

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee has been making headlines for her candid confessions regarding her work experience in the Hindi film industry lately. With a career spanning more than two decades, Moushumi in a recent interview, revealed how she always stood up for her values and insisted on maintaining personal boundaries. (Also read: Moushumi Chatterjee 'pities' Amitabh Bachchan, calls him a victim of his image: ‘He is always performing’) Moushumi Chatterjee recalled how she was left in tears after seeing her costume in Raj Khosla's 1973 film Kuchhe Dhaage

'I felt as I have become naked'

One such value was not wearing short and revealing clothes. Moushumi married Jayanta Mukherjee before entering the films and started her career at age of 16. In an interview with Filmfare, Moushumi talked about her early days in filmdom, maintaining that she had decided that she would not wear anything apart from sarees.

While working on Raj Khosla's 1973 film Kucche Dhaage, which also starred Vinod Khanna and Kabir Bedi, Moushumi described her costume that shocked the wits out of her.

She said that Mani J Rabadi gave her backless blouse with just strings and short ghaghra which made her cry. "Seeing those clothes, I felt as if I had become naked. I started crying and made a call to my husband that please send me back to Kolkata. I don't want to work here. They have taken away all my clothes. And he came running and made me understand that it was alright and then I completed the film."

Moushumi also disclosed that she had said no to Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi as she was asked to wear short skirt in it. The film later went to Jaya Bachchan and became a cult classic.

Moushumi's latest projects

Moushumi recently returned to the big screen after a hiatus with Bengali film Aarii. Written and directed by Jiit Chakraborty, the story explores the sacrifices and emotional bond between a widowed mother and her caregiver son. The film, which also stars Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan, was released in theatres on 25 April. Her last film with Amitabh Bachchan, Piku, was also re-released in theatres on 9 May.