'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has factual inaccuracies,' says Norwegian ambassador

Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund has said that the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has 'factual inaccuracies' and the story is a 'fictional representation of the case'. He also said that in the film cultural differences has been shown as the primary factor in the case, which is 'completely false'. Hans also 'categorically' denied that 'feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing in alternative care'. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan reviews Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, cheers for ‘my Rani Mukerji') Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji as an Indian mother whose children are taken away from her by Norwegian authorities.

Taking to Twitter, he shared his article and wrote about the film, "It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares."

In the Indian Express op-ed, Hans wrote, "Given Rani Mukerji's acting prowess it is difficult to remain unmoved by it, and movie-goers might come out thinking of Norway as an uncaring country. But as the Norwegian Ambassador to India, it is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies that this film unfortunately portrays. The case that the movie is inspired by was resolved a decade ago in cooperation with Indian authorities and an agreement between all the parties involved. This movie is a fictional representation of the case."

He also said that he has been in India for nearly four years and experienced "first-hand the deep-rooted pride Indian take in their cultural heritage and rightly so'. He also spoke about how Indians celebrate 'annual events such as the Bollywood festival Norway, Oslo Durga Puja and the Mela festival'. He added, "I sincerely hope this movie will not discourage Indians from coming to Norway. I hope this film will be seen for what it is and I trust in the viewers to understand that this is a fictional representation. For those involved, there is no denying that the experience was traumatic."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway features Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The film talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. The movie released in theatres on March 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON